Modi@Chh'garh: Naxalism increases if Congress...
November 07, 2023  12:48
image
Coming down heavily on the Congress government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that whenever Congress comes to power, the courage of terrorists and Naxalites increases in the country.

Addressing a rally in Bishrampur, Chhattisgarh Surjapur on Tuesday, PM Modi said that the Congress government has failed to contain Naxalism in the state.

"Whenever Congress comes to power, the courage of terrorists and Naxalites increases in the country. The Congress government has failed to control Naxal violence. In recent times, many BJP workers have been taken away from us. A few days ago, one of our workers was shot dead," PM Modi said.

He further said that in Congress rule, human trafficking and the business of drugs are on the rise in the Surguja division of Chhattisgarh.

"Our sisters and daughters are being targeted by criminals. Many girls from tribal families have gone missing. Congress leaders have no answer to this. Due to Congress' policy of appeasement, it has become tough to celebrate festivals in the Surguja region of Chhattisgarh," he said.

Continuing his attack on Congress, PM Modi alleged that Congress tried to stop Droupadi Murmu from becoming the first Tribal President of India.

"Did anyone think that a woman coming from 'adivasi' family could become India's President. You can't imagine how much Congress tried to stop (Droupadi Murmu from becoming the first Tribal President of India), but it was the BJP who ensured this honour to her.

He further said when the grand old party was in power at the Centre, its thinking was that spending money for Adivasis was a waste.PM Modi further added that the BJP formed Chhattisgarh saying "BJP ne banaya hai, BJP hi sawaregi" (BJP has formed and now we will only make things good in the state).

"Under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, BJP formed Chhattisgarh. Today, the entire Chhattisgarh is saying, 'BJP ne banaya hai, BJP hi sawaregi'," he added.

The voting for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections for the first phase is underway.

A voter turnout of 22.97 per cent has been recorded in Chhattisgarh till 11 am, according to the Election Commission of India. -- PTI
