Mahadev app will become 'har har Mahadev' if...: Uddhav
November 07, 2023  09:19
Amid the Mahadev Betting app row, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will get 'clean chit' if he joins the BJP.
 
 Speaking at the book launch event in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray said that the Mahadev betting app will become 'har har mahadev' if Baghel switches his party.
 
"Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will not join the BJP but if he joins then this Mahadev betting app will become har har Mahadev app and all the legal cases against him will be resolved," Uddhav Thackeray said.
 
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a 'cash courier' have led to "startling allegations" that Mahadev betting app promoters paid about Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel so far, and that "these are subject matter of investigation". 

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released a video of Shubham Soni, an accused in the Mahadev Book betting app case, saying he is its owner and had the "proof" of paying Rs 508 crore so far to Baghel.
