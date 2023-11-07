IDF says it's in control of Hamas stronghold

IDF says it's in control of Hamas strongholdNovember 07, 2023 13:33
Nowhere is safe. Yasser Qudih/Reuters
IDF troops took control of a Hamas stronghold in the northern Gaza Strip, and located anti-tank missiles and launchers, weapons, and intelligence materials.
This comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will have overall security responsibility in Gaza for an indefinite period after its war with Hamas, the clearest indication yet that Israel plans to maintain control over the coastal enclave that is home to some 2.3 million Palestinians.