RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ex-IPS official appointed as IIT-M's student Ombuds
November 07, 2023  23:20
image
Former IPS official G Thilakavathi has been appointed as 'Student Ombuds' of the IIT Madras with effect from Tuesday, the institute said. 

The appointment of the former director general of police, Tamil Nadu, by the IIT Madras board of governors marked the institute's commitment to maintaining a safe campus environment while ensuring that the well-being of students is protected, a release in Chennai said. 

In her new role, Thilakavathi will oversee and address concerns related to student grievances, safety, and disciplinary matters. 

She will play a crucial role in fostering and nurturing an inclusive atmosphere on the campus, ensuring that students have a supportive environment for their academic and personal growth, the release added. 

She would work closely with the institute to ensure students' concerns are heard and addressed promptly and fairly, said Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances