ED arrests J-K ex-minister Lal Singh in PMLA case





Singh was under investigation by the federal agency as part of the case lodged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against an educational trust run by his wife and former legislator Kanta Andotra, they said.





Choudhary Lal Singh, the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party chairman, was arrested from a house in the Chawadi area of Sainik Colony on the outskirts of the city in the evening, an official said.





The official also said that the former minister tried his best to "dodge" the agency and "evade arrest".





Hearing the news of Singh's arrest, a group of his supporters, led by Andotra, assembled outside the ED office in Narwal and tried to enter but were prevented by CRPF personnel.





Andotra started weeping, asking for permission to meet her husband. -- PTI

Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Lal Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Jammu on Tuesday, hours after an anti-corruption court dismissed his anticipatory bail application in a money laundering case, officials said.