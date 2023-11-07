RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Air India
November 07, 2023  18:22
image
Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to Air India for non-compliance with norms pertaining to facilities that are required to be provided to passengers.

Last year, the regulator imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for not complying with the provisions of Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) on denied boarding of passengers.

In order to ensure compliance of passenger-centric CARs, the DGCA on Tuesday said it has been carrying out inspections of scheduled domestic airlines at various major airports on a continuing basis since May 2023.     

"During the inspections of the airlines, it was observed that Air India was not complying with the provisions of the relevant CAR.

"Accordingly, a show cause notice has been issued to Air India seeking their response for non-compliance to the provisions of the CAR," the DGCA said in a release.

There was no immediate comment from Air India about the show cause notice.

The regulator also said it is imperative to continuously strengthen the rights of the passengers and ensure that the airline operates under harmonised conditions in line with the best global practices.

Domestic air passenger traffic has been rising in India, which is one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets in the world.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances