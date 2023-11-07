Delhi pollution: Air purifiers, oxygen cylinders in place for elderly at old age homes





The city's retirement homes have also advised its residents, especially those with breathing problems, to avoid going out and instead engage in physical activities and yoga indoors.





"We have pro-actively placed emergency oxygen cylinders around the property to address any respiratory concerns due to the rising air pollution," Rajeshwari Mishra, secretary of Shiv Ashray Old Age Home in north Delhi's Rohini said.





Bhopinder Singh, trustee, Aashirvad Old Age Home corroborated Mishra's views, saying the occupants at their retirement home have been asked to avoid going out early morning or late evening.





The New Delhi Municipal Council has installed air purifiers inside the rooms of all its old age homes and is encouraging the occupants to enrol themselves in yoga classes.





"We take year-round measures like maintaining horticultural work, sprinkling water and having yoga classes for those residing in our old age homes. Now, we have strengthened these measures in view of the rising pollution levels," NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay said.





"All the rooms in NDMC old age homes have air purifiers to ensure that the residents breathe clean air," he said. -- PTI

From installing air purifiers to keeping oxygen cylinders on standby, old age homes in Delhi are sparing no effort to safeguard the well-being of their occupants amid the worsening air quality in the national capital.