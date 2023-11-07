RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi pollution: Air purifiers, oxygen cylinders in place for elderly at old age homes
November 07, 2023  20:51
File image
File image
From installing air purifiers to keeping oxygen cylinders on standby, old age homes in Delhi are sparing no effort to safeguard the well-being of their occupants amid the worsening air quality in the national capital. 

The city's retirement homes have also advised its residents, especially those with breathing problems, to avoid going out and instead engage in physical activities and yoga indoors. 

"We have pro-actively placed emergency oxygen cylinders around the property to address any respiratory concerns due to the rising air pollution," Rajeshwari Mishra, secretary of Shiv Ashray Old Age Home in north Delhi's Rohini said. 

Bhopinder Singh, trustee, Aashirvad Old Age Home corroborated Mishra's views, saying the occupants at their retirement home have been asked to avoid going out early morning or late evening. 

The New Delhi Municipal Council has installed air purifiers inside the rooms of all its old age homes and is encouraging the occupants to enrol themselves in yoga classes. 

"We take year-round measures like maintaining horticultural work, sprinkling water and having yoga classes for those residing in our old age homes. Now, we have strengthened these measures in view of the rising pollution levels," NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay said. 

"All the rooms in NDMC old age homes have air purifiers to ensure that the residents breathe clean air," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances