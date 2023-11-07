RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Close shave for Amit Shah as vehicle touches live wire in Raj
November 07, 2023  22:37
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in Rajasthan/ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in Rajasthan/ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a narrow escape on Tuesday when a 'rath' in which he was travelling came in contact with an electricity wire in Rajasthan's Nagaur. 

The incident occurred when Shah's cavalcade was moving to Parbatsar from Bidiyad village to address an election rally. 

While passing through a lane with shops and houses on both sides in Parbatsar, the upper portion of his 'rath' (specially designed vehicle) touched the power line which led to a spark and the subsequent snapping of the wire. 

A video of the incident also surfaced online. 

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said an inquiry into the incident will be conducted. 

The other vehicles behind the Shah's 'rath' immediately stopped and electricity was cut off. 

Shah was shifted to another vehicle in which he moved to Parbatsar and addressed the rally. -- PTI
