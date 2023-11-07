Chinese scientists claim anti-ageing breakthrough





The cell subtype surrounds the motor neurons in the spinal cord and is believed to accelerate the ageing process, making it a factor in the shuffling gait common among the elderly, according to an unedited paper published by the peer-reviewed journal Nature, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Monday.





The seven-year study involved researchers from three labs who hoped their discovery could fill a knowledge gap in the poorly understood mechanisms underlying the relationship between ageing and the spinal cord's critical role in sustaining health and mobility.





The study based on animal experiments was jointly supervised by Liu Guanghui and Qu Jing from the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Zoology, and Zhang Weiqi at the academy's Beijing Institute of Genomics.





The team analysed single cells to identify unique groups that developed around ageing motor neurons in the spinal cords of elderly primates, Liu said in an interview with China's state-owned Science and Technology Daily. -- PTI

Chinese researchers claimed to have identified a unique group of cells that contributes to the ageing process and might be mitigated with everyday vitamin C supplements.