RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Air India engineer falls to death while repairing plane at Delhi airport
November 07, 2023  23:57
image
A 56-year-old engineer of Air India died after he slipped and fell off the radome of an aircraft while repairing it, the police said on Monday. 

The incident occurred Monday midnight, they said. 

Ram Prakash Singh, senior superintendent service engineer, was on duty on the intervening night of November 6 and 7. 

"While servicing a plane at T-3 of the airport, he slipped and fell on the ground and sustained head injuries," an officer said. 

"The Air India staff took him to Medanta hospital and thereafter to Manipal Hospital where he was declared dead," a police official said, further investigation was underway. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances