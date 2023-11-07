3 killed as car falls onto moving goods train from bridge in Maha





Republican Party of India chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale sought a probe into the incident.





The accident took place on a bridge near Kinavali between 3.30 am and 4 am as the car was heading for Neral on Mumbai-Panvel road, said an official of Panvel police station.





The deceased were identified as Dharmanand Gaikwad (41) and his cousins Mangesh Jadhav (46) and Niteen Jadhav (48).





Gaikwad was an activist of the Republican Party of India (Athawale group) , the official said.





The freight train was heading from Panvel to Karjat in Raigad district and some of its wagons got decoupled due to the incident, said Dr Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway. -- PTI

