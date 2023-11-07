RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 cops among 9 hurt in firing in Manipur's Kangpokpi
November 07, 2023  20:41
File image
At least nine persons including two Manipur police personnel and a woman sustained bullet injuries after unidentified men fired on them at Kangchup foothills in Kangpokpi district adjoining Imphal West district on Tuesday, officials said. 

Alarmed over the presence of five unknown persons from a different community who had strayed into Meitei area, a large group of people including women from Phayeng went to Kangchup hillside to find out about them, eyewitnesses said. 

However, as soon as they reached, suspected militants from the hills started firing at them, they added. 

Later, village volunteers and security forces rushed to the spot leading to heavy exchange of fire, they said. 

"Though firing has stopped at Kangchup area, additional security personnel have been deployed in the area to cool things down," the police said. 

So far, seven persons have been admitted to RIMS while two have been admitted to Raj Medicity in Imphal, hospital officials informed. 

Meanwhile, four persons who had strayed into the Meitei area are missing while one has been found by security forces in a critically injured condition, the police said. 

Security personnel are conducting operations to trace the four missing persons. -- PTI
