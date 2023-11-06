RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Zika virus: Kerala health department urges people to be vigilant
November 06, 2023  16:33
image
The Kerala health department issued a directive on Monday urging people to remain vigilant against the Zika virus. 

The directive was issued in response to the virus outbreak in the Thalassery area of the northern Kannur district. 

The department said that symptoms such as fever, headache, body pain, joint pain, and red eyes should be taken seriously. 

It urged the public to promptly inform healthcare workers if they notice these symptoms. 

"If Zika virus symptoms are observed in patients, healthcare providers must give them special attention," the statement said. 

The statement was issued after a high-level meeting chaired by health minister Veena George held here reviewed the Zika virus cases in Thalassery. 

Currently, eight Zika virus cases have been confirmed there. 

The department said if pregnant women are affected by the virus, there is a possibility of birth defects, such as microcephaly, in the unborn baby. 

Therefore, pregnant women in areas with reported cases of the disease should receive special monitoring, it said. 

The department directed doctors to conduct separate examinations for pregnant women affected by fever. 

It said the Zika virus is primarily transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, but it can also be transmitted through blood donation and sexual contact. -- PTI
