Varsity students in Telangana hold protest over sexual assault of collegemate





Alleging administrative apathy and complete lack of accountability following the incident of sexual assault on the campus on October 18, the students have decided to hold indefinite and relay hunger strikes starting today over demands including justice for the survivor and arrest of the perpetrators, a statement said.





The students said even before the strike could commence, police detained seven students from the protest site.





With the protest continuing, the senior administrative functionaries of EFLU interacted with the students at the main gate, where they were holding a protest and appealed to them to call off their agitation.





The students in a release said they reiterated their demands to the administrative officials and questioned the alleged insensitivity with which the sexual assault case was handled. -- PTI

