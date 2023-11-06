RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UP ATS arrests 2 self-radicalised terrorists linked to ISIS from Aligarh
November 06, 2023  21:13
image
The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested two allegedly self-radicalised terrorists linked to the ISIS from Aligarh and recovered prohibited literature from them, a senior official said in Aligarh on Monday. 

The ATS received a tip-off that influenced by ISIS, some radicalised people were involved in anti-national activities and forming a jehadi group of like-minded people on the directives of their handlers in ISIS. 

They were planning to carry out a major attack in Uttar Pradesh on the directives of their handlers, additional director general of police ATS Mohit Aggarwal said. 

After detailed investigations, Abdullah Arsalan and Maaz bin Tariq were arrested from different places in Aligarh on Sunday. 

A mobile phone, pen drive and banned ISIS literature were seized from Arslan and an iPhone and android phone were seized from Tariq. 

Both the accused had taken an oath of ISIS, the ADG said. 

Printed material related to ISIS and AQIS (Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent) and a pen drive containing ISIS propaganda were seized from them. 

The electronic equipment seized from them contained several anti-national and terror supporter groups with whom prohibited literature were exchanged, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances