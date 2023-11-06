Sri Lanka sacks its cricket board after WC defeats





The action followed a public outcry and calls by Ranasinghe to Shammi Silva-led SLC to resign after Sri Lanka's 302-run to India in Mumbai on November 2.





Since the defeat, several demonstrations were organised opposite the SLC premises, demanding the resignation of the Silva administration. The riot police was placed to protect the building. Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe appointed an interim seven-member committee headed by former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga.





A release from the Ministry of Sports said the committee has been appointed by Ranasinghe under the powers of Sports Law No. 25 of 1973. The committee also has three retired judges, two of them female, and former SLC chair Upali Dharmadasa.

