RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Primary schools in Gurugram, Faridabad closed due to rising pollution
November 06, 2023  23:26
File image
File image
The Gurugram administration has ordered suspension of classes from nursery to class five till further orders to protect school children from rising pollution in NCR. 

Faridabad's deputy commissioner Vikram Singh has also ordered closure of schools till October 12 for children from class one to five from Tuesday. 

The AQI in the district has been "extremely dangerous" for last one week. 

It reached 412 on Monday while the industrial district was ranked fifth among the most polluted cities in the country. 

Gurugram District Disaster Management Authority chairman and DC Nishant Kumar Yadav issued the order in this regard on Monday. 

Schools have been ordered to continue online studies so that the education of students is not disrupted. 

The order will be applicable for all private and government educational institutions of the district from November 7 and will remain effective till further orders. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances