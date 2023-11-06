RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Petitioner seeks early SC hearing in Adani matter
November 06, 2023  12:19
A petitioner in the matter relating to the Hindenburg report on Adani Group has sought early listing and subsequent hearing before the Supreme Court on Monday.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for one of the petitioners, informed the top court that the matter was listed for hearing on August 28 but it is being deferred and not getting listed.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that it will ask the registrar to check it and asked the lawyer to mention it tomorrow again and he will look into it.

Earlier the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) filed a status report before the Supreme Court apprising it that out of 24 investigations arising out of the Hindenburg report, 22 are final in nature and 2 are interim in nature.

The investigation was carried out in compliance with the directions of the top court's order dated March 2, 2023, SEBI has investigated 24 matters. -- PTI
