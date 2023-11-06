RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Over 100 people booked for attacking police station in Odisha
November 06, 2023  22:26
File image
File image
The police on Monday registered a case against more than 100 people for allegedly being involved in attacking a police station in Odisha's Bargarh district a day before, a senior officer said. 

The case was registered based on the CCTV footage during the attack on the Ambabhona Police Station, Bargarh SP Prahlad Sahai Meena said. 

"Strict action will be taken against the offenders," he said. 

Acting on a tip-off, a police team suspected that a picnic party at Tamdei on the bank of the Mahanadi river was consuming ganja and raided the site but did not find the contraband from them. 

Angered by the search operation, those who participated in the picnic ransacked the police station, another officer said. 

Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party president Manmohan Samal demanded the arrest of Biju Janata Dal MLA Susanta Singh and accused him of indulging in the attack on the police station. 

He alleged that the BJD legislator's supporters vandalised the police station. Singh could not be reached for comment. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances