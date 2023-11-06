RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Odd-even scheme in Delhi from Nov 13-20
November 06, 2023  14:36
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Monday that the odd-even car rationing scheme will be enforced in the city from November 13 to 20 as a measure to combat air pollution. 

 Rai made the announcement during a press conference in New Delhi. 

"The odd-even scheme will come into effect in Delhi after Diwali, running from November 13 to November 20. A decision to extend the scheme will be made after November 20." 

 The odd-even scheme permits cars to operate on alternate days based on their odd or even number plates. Rai also said that to prioritise the health of schoolchildren, the government has decided to suspend in-person classes in all schools, except for students of grades X and XII preparing for board exams. 

 Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR on Monday morning were recorded around seven to eight times above the government-prescribed safe limit, as a toxic haze persisted over the region for the seventh consecutive day.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 4 pm every day, worsened from 415 on Saturday to 454 on Sunday, prompting the Centre to implement all emergency measures mandated under the final Stage IV of its air pollution control plan called the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). 

 According to a 2018 study conducted by The Energy and Resources Institute, vehicular emissions contribute to roughly 40 percent of the PM 2.5 pollution in the national capital. PTI
