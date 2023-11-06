RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi, Iran prez discuss Gaza; stress de-escalation
November 06, 2023  20:16
PM Narendra Modi and Iran President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi/File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Monday exchanged views on the "difficult situation" in the West Asia region, with the PM expressing deep concern at the "terrorist incidents, violence and loss of civilian lives". 

The two leaders stressed the need for preventing escalation, ensuring continued humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said. 

In his telephonic conversation with Raisi, Modi also reiterated India's longstanding and consistent position on the Israel-Palestine issue. 

"Good exchange of perspectives with President @raisi_com of Iran on the difficult situation in West Asia and the Israel-Hamas conflict. Terrorist incidents, violence and loss of civilian lives are serious concerns."    

"Preventing escalation, ensuring continued humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability are important. Welcomed the progress in our bilateral cooperation, including on the Chabahar port," the Prime Minister said on X. 

Modi's conversation with Raisi is part of his ongoing dialogue with top leaders of the region in the wake of the escalation in violence in the Israel-Hamas conflict. 

Last week, Modi spoke separately to his British counterpart Rishi Sunak and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during which concerns over terrorism and civilian deaths were shared. -- PTI
