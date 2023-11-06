Minister's son in cash deal video, lodges FIR





While Tomar's son Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar termed the video as fake and got an FIR registered with the Civil Lines police station in Bhopal, Congress leaders sought a probe by the Enforcement Directorate as well as action from the Election Commission of India.





In the purported video being linked to Devendra Tomar, the alleged middlemen is heard talking about arranging four to to five accounts for transferring funds to the tune of crores of rupees.





Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar is contesting assembly polls from Dimni.





"A case under IPC section 469 (forgery for the purpose of harming reputation) has been registered against unidentified persons and the matter is under investigation," city superintendent of police Rakesh Gupta said.





Incidentally, the issue was highlighted by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi at a poll rally during the day. -- PTI

A video purportedly showing the son of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and a "middleman" talking about several crore rupees went viral on social media amid assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh and set the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition Congress on collision course on Monday.