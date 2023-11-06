RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man arrested in Hamburg airport hostage crisis
November 06, 2023  11:13
The hostage situation that caused all flights to and from Germany's Hamburg airport to be suspended has now resolved as the male suspect who drove his vehicle to the tarmac has been arrested, according to CNN. 

 According to Hamburg police on X (formerly Twitter), a 35-year-old male suspect has now arrested from his car with his 4-year-old daughter.

 According to the cops, the girl appears to be unharmed and the man did not protest the arrest. Notably, the man drove his car through airport security on Saturday and parked underneath an aircraft. The man and his daughter were still in the car as of Sunday at midnight, CNN quoted a police spokesperson as saying. 

 According to the spokesperson, there were "substantial amounts of special forces" on the ground attempting to address the issue.

 The man's wife had already alerted Hamburg-police about her child's disappearance. The spokesperson said that when he parked his car on the tarmac, he heard some sounds, which may have been of gunshots. 

 A gangway allowed the passengers to exit the airplane, unharmed at the time of the incident. On Saturday night, the airport's official website declared that all takeoffs and landings were suspended because of the police operations. According to the German newspaper, an unidentified man was seen in a car in front of Terminal One.
