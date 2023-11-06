RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal calls meeting of AAP MLAs
November 06, 2023  17:01
image
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs on Monday afternoon amid a furore over recent actions by central probe agencies against ministers and leaders of the party, sources said. 

The meeting will be held in the assembly complex. 

The agenda of the meeting was not immediately known. 

The AAP has 62 MLAs in Delhi and all of them are expected to attend the meeting. 

Last week, AAP national convener Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. 

Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand's residence was also raided by the ED in a separate money laundering probe. 

Party MP Sanjay Singh was arrested by the ED recently after an hours-long raid at his residence in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. -- PTI
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

