Kejriwal calls emergency meet today as AQI worsens





The meeting comes at a time when the national capital is battling apocalyptical air pollution. Delhi's air remained severely polluted for the fifth consecutive day on Monday morning with the Air Quality Index still in the 'severe' category.





The overall AQI in the national capital was recorded at 488.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a high-level meeting on Monday amid rising pollution levels in the national capital. Environment Minister Gopal Rai and other related departments will be part of the meeting.