Kamal's film with Mani Ratnam titled 'Thug Life', Trisha, Dulquer and Jayam Ravi join cast





Haasan's production banner Raaj Kamal Films International shared the title on its official page on X along with the announcement teaser.





"A NEW NAME, A NEW HISTORY! #thuglife", the post read.





The makers also announced that Jayam Ravi, Dulquer Salmaan and Trisha have boarded the cast.





The film will be jointly produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, Raaj Kamal Films International and Ratnam's Madras Talkies.





The music will be composed by AR Rahman.





The project was officially announced last year.





Haasan will next be seen in Indian 2, which is directed by Shankar.





Ratnam most recently directed Ponniyin Selvan-II, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel, Ponniyin Selvan. -- PTI

Cinema veteran Kamal Haasan's much-anticipated action film with master filmmaker Mani Ratnam has been titled