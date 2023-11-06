RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jordan's airdrop of aid into Gaza coordinated by...
November 06, 2023  09:47
As Jordan airdropped medical aid into Gaza, a US official said that it was coordinating with the US and Israel, reported The Times of Israel. 

The airdrop that took place around Sunday midnight, carried medical supplies and drugs, and was parachuted to a Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. 

 Taking to X, Jordan King Abdullah posted, "Our fearless air force personnel air-dropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza. We will always be there for our Palestinian brethren."

 The airdrop was deployed as Jordan's field hospital in Gaza was about to run out of supplies, The Times of Israel reported, citing Jordan's local Petra news agency. 

 Moreover, the news agency also published a picture of a single crate draped with a Jordanian flag being loaded into a military plane, according to The Times of Israel. 

It remains unclear if the aid reached the hospital. 

 Meanwhile, Jordan's Queen Rania said that the rejections of a ceasefire in Gaza are "morally reprehensible" and need justification for the deaths of thousands of civilians.
