Israel strikes 450 targets in Gaza





It adds, that in the operation "a number of terrorists were eliminated".





The IDF also says that during the last day its fighter jets attacked "about 450 targets... including military compounds, observation posts, anti-tank posts" and more.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says its ground forces "took control of a Hamas outpost in Gaza" last night. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Israeli military says that the outpost was fitted with "observation posts, training facilities for terrorist operatives, as well as terrorist tunnels".