Indo-Canadian MP hosts Diwali at Parliament Hill, raises Hindu flag
November 06, 2023  18:10
Chandrasekhar Arya/X
A grand Diwali celebration was hosted by Indo-Canadian parliamentarian Chandrasekhar Arya at Parliament Hill in Ottawa during which he also hoisted the Hindu flag with the sacred symbol "Aum", the lawmaker said. 

Arya, who hails from Karnataka, said that the Diwali celebration organised by him on Sunday saw a great turnout of Indians from several Canadian cities such as Ottawa, the Greater Toronto Area, and Montreal. 

"I was pleased to host Diwali on Parliament Hill. We also used this opportunity to raise the flag of the Hindu sacred symbol Aum on Parliament Hill," he said in a post on X. 

Parliament Hill is home to Canada's federal government, where representatives from across Canada gather to make laws that affect the lives of every Canadian. 

"Great turnout with participants from Ottawa, Greater Toronto Area, Montreal and many other places. The event was supported by 67 Hindu and Indo-Canadian organisations across Canada," the 60-year-old lawmaker said. 

"The added pleasure this year was Diwali is also part of the Hindu Heritage Month across Canada. My sincere thanks to all those who attended, volunteers and artists of excellent cultural performances at the event," he added. -- PTI
