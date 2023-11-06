India's ex-envoy to Australia ordered to pay $136,000 to former maid





The duties of Seema Sherghill, who arrived in Australia in April 2015 and spent about a year working for Singh at his Canberra home, included 'cleaning the house, preparing meals and tidying the garden, and she was only let out of the house to walk Mr Suri's dog. Sherghill was initially paid the equivalent of about $7.80 per day, before she complained, and Suri increased her rate to $9 per day In total, she received about $3,400 for her 13 months of work,' reports Bell.





'I was responsible for doing everything,,' Bell quotes Sherghill as saying. 'When he and his wife were away, instead of my usual chores, Mr Suri or his wife usually would ask me to make large batches of samosas and freeze them, or to clean the silverware. They would call and check up on me, to ensure that I was working.'





Unable to take it, Shergill, who had previously worked for Suri when he was high commissioner to Egypt, 'fled the residence in May 2016 without taking any of her belongings. She became homeless, before finding her way to the Fair Work Ombudsman, who put her in contact with the Salvation Army. She was granted Australian citizenship in 2021,' reports Bell.





The judge found that Shergill's 'employment conditions bore no resemblance to what one would expect under Australian law.'





Suri was ineligible to claim foreign state immunity, because Sherghill did not work for the high commission itself, nor diplomatic immunity, as the engagement of a domestic worker was not an official function of his position, the judge ruled, and ordered him to pay Sherghill more than $136,000 plus interest, within 60 days, reports Bell, here





Meanwhile, PTI reports from New Delhi that people familiar with the case said Sherghill was issued an official passport and was asked to return to India in 2016, but she defied government orders.





She took Australian citizenship in 2021 and there are reasons to believe that she filed the case with an intention to stay back in that country, they said.





According to them, if the employee had any grievances, she should have returned to India and approached competent authorities or any court.





There was no reaction from the ministry of external affairs on the ruling by the Australian court.

India's former high commissioner to Australia Navdeep Singh Suri, who has been ordered by a federal court in Australia to pay a former domestic employee thousands of dollars in compensation for unpaid wages and unfair working conditions, was told that the employee worked seven days a week, for 17.5 hours per day, reports Patrick Bell in