India sends second batch of relief materials to quake-hit Nepal
November 06, 2023  21:37
File image
India on Monday sent a second batch of medicines and other relief materials to Nepal for its earthquake-affected people. 

The first consignment of relief materials was sent on Sunday. 

"Second flight carrying 9 tonnes worth of emergency relief assistance lands in Nepal. India's support to Nepal remains strong and steadfast in this difficult hour," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on 'X'. 

The fresh batch of relief materials was sent in a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force. 

More than 150 people have been killed and over 250 injured after an earthquake struck several areas in western Nepal on Friday. 

The earthquake, which hit Jajarkot and Rukum West districts in western Nepal, also damaged around 8,000 houses, both public and private, according to officials. -- PTI
