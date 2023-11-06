IDF: Hamas doesn't want evacuations because...





The IDF spokesperson said that most of the combat operations are going on in Gaza because that is where most of the Hamas has its strong hold.





In a video posted on social media platform X, Conricus said, "Most of the combat operations are going on in northern Gaza. there are still other strikes going on , in other areas as well, but we are focussing on northern Gaza, because that is where most of the Hamas has its strong hold."





He said that Hamas wants to keep civilians in densely populated areas in order to meet their purposes.





"Now, what we have seen are roadblocks, Hamas has made specific efforts to stop Palestinians from moving south, ...they do not want people to evacuate from the north....they want them to stay in a densely populated areas where there is the most serious and difficult fighting ..because they want the civilians on top of their tunnels," Conricus said. -- ANI

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has now completed a month, Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Jonathan Conricus has said that the Hamas terrorists have made specific efforts to stop Palestinians from moving South.