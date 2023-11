A Delhi court last week sent Prabir Purkayastha and its HR head Amit Chakravarty to judicial custody till December 1 in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

NewsClick row: The Supreme Court will hear after the Diwali vacation, the pleas of the portal's founder and HR head against their arrests under UAPA.