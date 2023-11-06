RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


HC stays court summons to Kejriwal's wife in...
November 06, 2023  13:00
The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed a lower court summons to Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for allegedly violating the law by getting herself enrolled in voter lists of two assembly constituencies. 

 Justice Amit Bansal issued notice to the state as well as the complainant on Sunita Kejriwal's plea challenging the trial court order asking her to appear before it on November 18 in connection with the allegation. 

Meanwhile, there shall be a stay on the operation of the impugned order, the court ordered as it listed the matter for further hearing on February 1. BJP leader Harish Khurana has alleged in his complaint that the chief minister's wife has violated the provisions of the Representation of the People (RP) Act. 

Khurana claimed Sunita Kejriwal was registered as a voter on the electoral rolls of Sahibabad assembly constituency (parliamentary constituency Ghaziabad), UP, and also in the Chandni Chowk assembly constituency in Delhi, which was in violation of Section 17 of the RP Act. 

 Sunita Kejriwal was liable to be punished for the offences under Section 31 of the Act which deals with making false declarations, he has claimed. Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Sunita Kejriwal, argued before the high court that the trial court order was passed without proper application of mind. -- PTI
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

