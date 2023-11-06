Hamas using hospitals for terror, says Israel





Daniel Hagari in a briefing for international media showed visual proof of a terrorist tunnel entrance that was exposed by Israeli soldiers at Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani Hospital, located along the coast north of Gaza City. Hagari also presented a video of Hamas terrorists firing at Israeli soldiers from inside the hospital, which was established in 2016 by its namesake, the former emir of Qatar.





The facility specializes in physical rehabilitation and providing prosthetic limbs. Hagari also showed evidence that the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia, which was funded by NGOs from Indonesia and was also inaugurated in 2016, was built on top of Hamas terror infrastructure.





There were underground terrorist facilities there before the hospital was constructed, he demonstrated. The IDF spokesman showed a rocket launch pad located some 245 feet (75 meters) from the hospital.





"Hamas launches rockets on Israel 75 meters from a hospital," he said. The evidence from the Qatari and Indonesian hospitals builds upon the case presented earlier about Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, that Hamas uses these medical centres for terrorism and their patients and staff as human shields.

