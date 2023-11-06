RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hamas using hospitals for terror, says Israel
November 06, 2023  15:14
image
Israel on Sunday presented evidence that Hamas is using a Qatari-funded medical centre in the Gaza Strip to pursue its terrorist warfare. IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. 

Daniel Hagari in a briefing for international media showed visual proof of a terrorist tunnel entrance that was exposed by Israeli soldiers at Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani Hospital, located along the coast north of Gaza City. Hagari also presented a video of Hamas terrorists firing at Israeli soldiers from inside the hospital, which was established in 2016 by its namesake, the former emir of Qatar. 

The facility specializes in physical rehabilitation and providing prosthetic limbs. Hagari also showed evidence that the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia, which was funded by NGOs from Indonesia and was also inaugurated in 2016, was built on top of Hamas terror infrastructure. 

There were underground terrorist facilities there before the hospital was constructed, he demonstrated. The IDF spokesman showed a rocket launch pad located some 245 feet (75 meters) from the hospital. 

 "Hamas launches rockets on Israel 75 meters from a hospital," he said. The evidence from the Qatari and Indonesian hospitals builds upon the case presented earlier about Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, that Hamas uses these medical centres for terrorism and their patients and staff as human shields.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances