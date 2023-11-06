Gujarat ex-CMs Rupani, Suresh Mehta escape unhurt in separate accidents





A 50-year-old motorcyclist was injured when one of the vehicles in Rupani's convoy hit him on the Ahmedabad-Rajkot highway around 10.30 am, an official said.





The accident occurred near Limbdi town of Surendranagar district when the victim, Prabhu Thakarshi, was trying to cross the highway on his two-wheeler and the former chief minister's convoy was passing at the same time, deputy superintendent of police CP Mundhwa said.





Rupani, who is in charge of the BJP's affairs in Punjab, was travelling to Gandhinagar from Rajkot, he said.





"The convoy stopped after one of its vehicles hit the motorcyclist. Rupani, who was in another car, also alighted and inquired about the injured man who was taken to a hospital in Limbdi in a convoy vehicle. The man sustained minor injuries to his legs," Mundhwa said, adding that no FIR has been registered in this regard.





Rupani served as the chief minister of Gujarat from 2016 to 2021.





In a separate accident, a truck hit former chief minister Suresh Mehta's car near Halvad town of Morbi district, police said.





Mehta was travelling to Kutch from Ahmedabad when a truck hit his car at a roundabout.





The car was left with some scratches, inspector Dipak Dhol of Halvad police station said. -- PTI

