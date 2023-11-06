Govt formally launches 'Bharat Atta' at subsidised rate of Rs 27.50/kg





'Bharat Atta' will be sold through cooperatives NAFED, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar via 800 mobile vans and 2,000-odd outlets spread across the country.





The subsidised rate is lower than the prevailing market rate of Rs 36-70 per kg, depending on the quality and location.





In February, the government had carried out a pilot sale of 18,000 tonnes of 'Bharat Atta' at Rs 29.50 per kilogramme through these cooperatives in few outlets as part of the Price Stabalisation Fund scheme.





Flagging off 100 mobile vans of 'Bharat Atta' at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal said: "Now that we have tested and been successful, we decided to do a formal launch so that everywhere in the country can get atta at Rs 27.50 per kg." -- PTI

Ahead of Diwali festival, the Centre on Monday formally launched the sale of wheat flour at a subsidised rate of Rs 27.50 per kg under the brand name 'Bharat Atta' across the country to provide relief to consumers from high prices.