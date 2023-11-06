Gainers and losers in the Sensex pack





During the day, it rallied 628.76 points or 0.97 per cent to 64,992.54.





The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange climbed 181.15 points or 0.94 per cent to 19,411.75.





In the three sessions to Monday, Sensex has rallied around 1,367 points and Nifty by 422 points to trade above 19,400 level.





Among the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest gainers.





State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors and Titan were the laggards.

The 30-share BSE Sensex on Monday jumped 594.91 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 64,958.69.