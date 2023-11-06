RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Deepfake stings Rashmika, Big B seeks legal action
November 06, 2023  17:43
Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna
Reacting to her viral deepfake video, South star Rashmika Mandanna on Monday said it is "extremely scary" how technology is being misused, while her Goodbye co-star Amitabh Bachchan called for legal action. 

Bachchan was the first to react after a fact checker posted the deepfake clip along with the original video of a British-Indian social media personality Zara Patel, and demanded an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfakes in India Reacting to the post, Bachchan said, "Yes this is a strong case for legal". 

Mandanna also expressed her concern through Instagram, saying she was "really hurt" to see the video, which shows a woman dressed in black workout onesie inside an elevator. 

Her face has been edited using artificial intelligence to resemble Mandanna. 

"I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deep fake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly extremely scary not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused," the actor, known for her roles in films such as Pushpa, Mission Majnu and the upcoming Animal, wrote.
