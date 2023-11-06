Bombay HC sets 7-10 pm deadline for firecrackers





A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice GS Kulkarni said while it was not going to order a ban on bursting of firecrackers, a balance needs to be struck considering the deteriorating air quality index in the metropolis.





"We have to make a choice. Either we have a disease-free environment, or we burn firecrackers and celebrate the festival. Citizens have to decide now," the court said.





"We are not banning it. We are not experts to understand if firecrackers impact the environment, and if they do, then up to what extent. We cannot straightaway say no bursting of firecrackers. That is for the government to consider," it said.





The court noted that banning would not be easy as people have different opinions on the issue, and the right to practice one's religion is enshrined in the Constitution.





"We can, however, fix a time limit for bursting crackers. The municipal corporation authorities shall ensure that bursting of firecrackers takes place only between 7 pm and 10 pm during Diwali," the court ordered. -- PTI

