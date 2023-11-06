RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Andhra police nab 5 Chennai-based thieves in Tirupati, seize red sanders logs worth Rs 4.3 cr
November 06, 2023  23:46
image
Andhra Pradesh police arrested a gang of five thieves on Monday in Tirupati district for smuggling more than five tonnes of red sanders logs, which are valued at Rs 4.3 crore, the police said. 

The police arrested Muruganand (42), Hemanth Kumar (37), Ravi (31), Vimal (32) and Surender (33) around 8 am on Monday on National Highway 16 (NH-16) at Pedda Pannamgadu while checking vehicles near Tada mandal on the border check-post between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu after receiving a tip-off. All the arrested persons are from Chennai in Tamil Nadu, the police said. 

"While checking vehicles, the police noticed a vehicle rushing from Tirupati towards Tamil Nadu and intercepted it, leading to the recovery of 275 red sanders logs weighing 5,388 kg," Tirupati superintendent of police P Parameshwar Reddy said in a press release. 

According to Reddy, the gang of five was collecting red sanders wood from Tirupati and surrounding areas, which they would keep at a warehouse in Tamil Nadu and then further pack them in cardboard boxes to smuggle them onward under the guise of shipping turmeric to West Bengal. 

Reddy said the police managed to arrest them by acting on a receiving reliable information about the smuggling. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances