Amnesty scheme for delayed filing of appeals under GST
November 06, 2023  10:37
image
The government has notified an Amnesty Scheme under GST for delayed filing of appeals against the orders passed on or before 31.03.2023 for: Taxable persons who could not file appeal within the time period specified and/or taxable persons whose appeal against the said order was rejected as the said appeal was not filed within the time period specified.
2. The time period to file above referred appeals has been extended to 31.01.2024. 
The appeal shall be allowed to file only if: Admitted liability (tax, interest, fine, fee and penalty) is paid in full.12.5% of disputed tax liability is deposited -- 10% through Credit ledger and 2.5% through Cash Ledger. 

-- Information: Kind courtesy CA (Dr) Raj Chawla.
