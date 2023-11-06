88 UN staffers killed in Gaza, highest in 1 war





The 88 staff members from the Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA have been reportedly killed since the beginning of the war, October 7. A joint statement from the heads of all major UN agencies stated that the figure represents "the highest number of United Nations fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict."





The statement further expressed outrage at the civilian death toll in Gaza and called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire", The Times of Israel reported. -- ANI

