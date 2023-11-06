RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 labourers cleaning sewage treatment plant die of suffocation in Haryana
November 06, 2023  22:50
Two labourers cleaning a sewage treatment plant died of suffocation here in sector 93 on Monday afternoon, said the police. 

Their bodies were found stuck in the mud in the Raheja Navodaya Sampada Society, the police said. 

The police took out the bodies using a rope and sent them for postmortem. According to the police, the deceased labourers were identified as Raj Kumar (40), a resident of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh and Sarjit (25), a resident of Kasni village in Jhajjar district. 

A senior police officer said that the preliminary investigations suggested that both the labourers lost their lives because of inhaling the toxic gas in the plant. 

According to the police, the labourers did not have any safety equipment. 

As Rajkumar descended into the tank, he lost consciousness. 

When he did not return after some time, Sarjeet raised an alarm and he also descended into the tank, but he was also stuck in the tank. 

The local residents then informed the police and fire brigade. 

The fire department team rushed them to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead. Police informed their families and kept the bodies in the mortuary for postmortem, officials said. -- PTI
