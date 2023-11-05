William Lewis named as new publisher and CEO of Washington Post





Lewis has years of experience working for businesses owned by Rupert Murdoch and in the British media, according to The Hill.





During his six years as Wall Street Journal publisher and CEO of Dow Jones, he successfully increased the number of digital subscribers at the company.





Lewis was named as the next leader in an email to the staff on Saturday by Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, according to The Hill.





According to The Hill, Bezos stated that Lewis was a "strong fit" for the position.





Notably, Lewis also founded the News Movement, a firm that uses social media to spread news to younger audiences.





He worked as an editor and correspondent for England's Daily Telegraph as well.





He began working at News Corp, owned by Rupert Murdoch, in 2010, when he assisted in handling the police bribery crisis. -- ANI

announced on Saturday that William Lewis, a former reporter turned executive, will take over as the organisation's new CEO and publisher.