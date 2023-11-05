RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
William Lewis named as new publisher and CEO of Washington Post
November 05, 2023  14:42
image
The Washington Post announced on Saturday that William Lewis, a former reporter turned executive, will take over as the organisation's new CEO and publisher. 

Lewis has years of experience working for businesses owned by Rupert Murdoch and in the British media, according to The Hill

During his six years as Wall Street Journal publisher and CEO of Dow Jones, he successfully increased the number of digital subscribers at the company. 

Lewis was named as the next leader in an email to the staff on Saturday by Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, according to The Hill

According to The Hill, Bezos stated that Lewis was a "strong fit" for the position. 

Notably, Lewis also founded the News Movement, a firm that uses social media to spread news to younger audiences. 

He worked as an editor and correspondent for England's Daily Telegraph as well. 

He began working at News Corp, owned by Rupert Murdoch, in 2010, when he assisted in handling the police bribery crisis. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances