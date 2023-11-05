RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Veteran SP leader Ravi Verma set to join Congress tomorrow
November 05, 2023  17:46
image
Former national general secretary of Samajwadi Party and three-term parliamentarian Ravi Verma who resigned from Akhilesh Yadav-run party earlier this week is set to join the Congress on Monday. 

"I have worked for Samajwadi Party for almost 25 years...In the last few years, new people started joining the party who directly met Akhilesh Yadav and got posts in the party but they never worked on the polling strategy in rural areas...meanwhile, syndicates of contractors and corrupt officials started to form. In the party, no one had time to work for the people...," Verma said.   

"All new members who joined the party wanted to go to Akhilesh Yadav and become millionaires overnight...When the situation started deteriorating, I decided to leave the party and join Congress...," he said, adding "I will be joining Congress tomorrow." 

On a comparison between Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, the veteran politician said he would not draw a comparison between the two leaders, but noted that people should follow Rahul and "idolise him". -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances