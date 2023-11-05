RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Three-day RSS meet begins in Gujarat's Bhuj
November 05, 2023  14:56
File image
A three-day meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh commenced on Sunday in Bhuj town of Gujarat's Kutch district in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and its general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. 

A total of 382 senior RSS leaders from across Gujarat have converged for the Sangh's 'Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal' meeting, a release from the RSS said. 

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid a courtesy visit to Bhagwat and other top RSS leaders ahead of the meet. 

During the meeting, invited members will review the progress of expansion plans of the RSS and hold discussions on a range of issues, such as effects of modern lifestyle on nature, effects of climate change, cow conservation, rural development, among others, said the release. 

Earlier, a senior functionary of the outfit on Friday said the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and programmes associated with it across the country will be discussed during the RSS meeting in Bhuj. 

The consecration of the Ram Lalla idol is slated to take place at the temple on January 22 next year. -- PTI
