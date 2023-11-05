RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Telangana minister's police escort incharge 'shoots himself' dead
November 05, 2023  11:46
image
A 59-year old policeman working as escort in-charge for Telangana education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy allegedly ended his life by shooting himself with his service weapon in Hyderabad on Sunday, the police said. 

Mohammad Fazal Ali, a sub-inspector in Armed Reserve, allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol at around 7 am near a hotel under Jubilee Hills police station limits, they said. 

Based on preliminary information it is suspected that financial issues might be the reason for him to resort to the extreme step, deputy commissioner of police (West Zone) D Joel Davis, who visited the spot said. 

The minister also visited the spot. 

Further investigations were on, the police said. -- PTI
