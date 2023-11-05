Suspected poacher shot dead in Bandipur by forest staff





According to officials, a gun and dismembered parts of a sambar deer has been seized from the scene, and investigations are ongoing.





The incident occurred in the Maddur range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.





Officials said a team of forest guards and anti-poaching camp personnel were rushed after personnel who were on field patrolling heard sounds of gunshots around midnight.





During the combing operation forest personnel found the gang of eight to ten persons, who allegedly fired at them, officials said, forest guards had to return fire in which one person was killed, while others disappeared under the cover of darkness.





Forest officials along with the police are making efforts to nab other gang members, they added. -- PTI

