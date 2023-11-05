RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Suspected poacher shot dead in Bandipur by forest staff
November 05, 2023  13:36
One suspected poacher has been shot dead by forest department personnel allegedly during exchange of fire between them and a gang of eight to ten persons in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, during the early hours on Sunday, forest officials said. 

According to officials, a gun and dismembered parts of a sambar deer has been seized from the scene, and investigations are ongoing. 

The incident occurred in the Maddur range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. 

Officials said a team of forest guards and anti-poaching camp personnel were rushed after personnel who were on field patrolling heard sounds of gunshots around midnight. 

During the combing operation forest personnel found the gang of eight to ten persons, who allegedly fired at them, officials said, forest guards had to return fire in which one person was killed, while others disappeared under the cover of darkness. 

Forest officials along with the police are making efforts to nab other gang members, they added. -- PTI
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

