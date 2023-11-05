RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rajasthan BJP expels party leader for remarks over gurdwaras, mosques
November 05, 2023  22:47
The Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan on Sunday expelled a party leader in Alwar, Sandeep Dayma, over his remarks on gurdwaras and mosques at a recent rally in the Tijara assembly constituency. 

The decision to expel Dayma was announced by Onkar Singh Lakhawat, the chairman of the Rajasthan BJP's disciplinary committee. 

"Sandeep Dayma has been expelled from the party on the direction of the state president for making a statement against the ideology of the party," Lakhawat said. 

The development comes after widespread criticism of Dayma's remark at the rally in Tijara during the filing of nomination papers by BJP candidate Baba Balaknath for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly polls. -- PTI
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

